Report showcases how Milton Keynes businesses and donors have supported city’s good causes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:03 BST
A report has highlighted how businesses and donors in Milton Keynes have come together to support good causes across the city.

Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s latest Impact Report features 11 stories of organisations tackling social challenges.

The foundation, which was launched nearly 40 years ago, aims to support community initiatives through funding, grants and partnerships.

It currently supports 121 groups through the awarding of £1.9 million in grants and rent subsidies, and has helped services including food banks, youth programmes and mental health support.

Milton Keynes Community Foundation's impact report has highlighted examples of organisations supporting good causes across the city

The organisations highlighted in its latest Impact Report include the Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation, which has hosted a free wellbeing festival, the Olive Collective, which has helped women navigate the menopause, UnityMK, which offers housing support, Adoption Plus, which provides emotional support for foster and adoptive dads and Stony Stratford In Bloom, which grows food for users of food banks.

Other organisations highlighted for their work in the Impact Report are the Ukraine Appeal, Cycle Citizens, Truby’s Garden Tea Room, Asian Community Radio MK, Newport Pagnell Baptist Church and Hazard Alley.

Chief executive of the Milton Keynes Community Foundation Ian Revell said: “Our role is not just about distributing funds; it’s about strengthening connections between those who want to help and those driving change on the ground.

“This Impact Report demonstrates the power of partnership, showing how donors, charities, and community groups can work together to create a more resilient and inclusive Milton Keynes.”

The full report can be accessed through the Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s website.

