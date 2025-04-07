Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A report has highlighted how businesses and donors in Milton Keynes have come together to support good causes across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s latest Impact Report features 11 stories of organisations tackling social challenges.

The foundation, which was launched nearly 40 years ago, aims to support community initiatives through funding, grants and partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It currently supports 121 groups through the awarding of £1.9 million in grants and rent subsidies, and has helped services including food banks, youth programmes and mental health support.

Milton Keynes Community Foundation's impact report has highlighted examples of organisations supporting good causes across the city

The organisations highlighted in its latest Impact Report include the Arthur Ellis Mental Health Foundation, which has hosted a free wellbeing festival, the Olive Collective, which has helped women navigate the menopause, UnityMK, which offers housing support, Adoption Plus, which provides emotional support for foster and adoptive dads and Stony Stratford In Bloom, which grows food for users of food banks.

Other organisations highlighted for their work in the Impact Report are the Ukraine Appeal, Cycle Citizens, Truby’s Garden Tea Room, Asian Community Radio MK, Newport Pagnell Baptist Church and Hazard Alley.

Chief executive of the Milton Keynes Community Foundation Ian Revell said: “Our role is not just about distributing funds; it’s about strengthening connections between those who want to help and those driving change on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Impact Report demonstrates the power of partnership, showing how donors, charities, and community groups can work together to create a more resilient and inclusive Milton Keynes.”

The full report can be accessed through the Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.