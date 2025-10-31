New figures show that abuse suffered by Milton Keynes council workers has doubled in the last two years.

Milton Keynes City Council has received 162 reports of assault and abuse against its workers in the past three years, according to new figures by workplace injury claim specialist firm, Legal Expert. The study also suggests that reports have doubled in recent years.

Legal Expert, found that 82 abusive incidents happened in the year ending March 2025. That’s almost double the 42 cases reported by employees and contractors in 2023/24, and the second straight rise after 38 were recorded in 2022/23.

According to the figures, between April 2022 and March this year, 32 members of staff were physically attacked, while 76 reported a face-to-face verbal assault.

Abuse suffered by council workers in Milton Keynes has doubled in two years, according to Legal Expert figures. Photo: kwanchaift - stock.adobe.com

Another 54 incidents involved threats or aggression through phone, email or other digital methods. The figures don’t include incidents in the city’s schools.

National officer for GMB Union, Kevin Brandstatter, told Legal Expert: "The level of verbal and physical abuse suffered by GMB members employed at local authorities is horrifying.

"These are front line workers, not well paid – but they're left to deal with aggression from the public frustrated by decisions made by their council.

"GMB members are left to deal with angry tenants needing repairs to council housing, motorists raging about a parking ticket and furious parents complaining about the treatment of their children at school.

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council told MK Citizen: “Whether a person works directly for us, or for one of our contractors, no one should fear for their safety as they try to do their job.

“We take assaults and threats very seriously and have robust training and support in place for colleagues to manage and reduce the risk of incidents.

The Homeless Prevention & Temporary Accommodation team reported the largest amount of incidents. There were 18 incidents of assault and abuse, with 11 staff members reporting “stress or trauma” as a result.

Meanwhile, staff working in Adult’s and Children’s Services and the Waste and Recycling team were also targeted.

It is estimated that 38 assaults last year caused some form of physical or mental harm to council staff.

The Association for Public Service Excellence reported last year that four out of five councillors said that “members, officers or other staff” had experienced intimidation or harassment.

Legal Expert approached more than 150 local authorities in England and found that all of the nearly 100 that responded had recorded cases of abuse against staff.

Legal Expert solicitor Patrick Mallon said: “Every employer in this country owes their employees a legal duty of care. This means they must do everything that’s reasonably practicable to keep workers safe.“That includes reasonable protection against injuries through assault.

“Not every incident can be predicted or prevented. However, every employee has the right to ask if more could have been done for them and to seek legal advice if they were let down.”

Data from the study was gathered by FOI requests to councils across England.