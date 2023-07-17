Reports of dog attacks prompt 'no more than four dogs per person' rule in Milton Keynes town

National reports about people being attacked by groups of dogs have prompted a new rule for dog walkers in a popular public space.

New signs appeared this month in Newport Pagnell’s Bury Common stating no more than four dogs per person could be walked there.

This rules out many professional dog walkers and follows the tragic death of Natasha Johnston, who was mauled to death by the pack of dogs she was minding in Surrey early this year.

The rule has been imposed by Newport Pagnell Town Council and the town’s Mayor, Cllr Paul Day, told the Citizen: "Bury Common is a wonderful area of green which we want all local residents to be able to enjoy. Following concerns raised by members of the public about individuals walking significant numbers of dogs, we have limited use to up to four dogs at a time per person, which we think is reasonable.”

Cllr Day added: “Whatever number of dogs an individual has with them, they need to ensure that they are under control and obviously with multiple dogs it is harder to keep an eye of every one at every moment.

“We ask all users of the Common to please follow the rules to enable others to also fully enjoy the beautiful countryside space which connects to our High Street.”

Bury Common is owned by Newport Pagnell Town Council but registered as common land, with 120 ‘Commoners’ whose rights are based upon the ownership of certain properties in the town.