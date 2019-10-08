Rescue dog Jess becomes newest staff member at Milton Keynes school

A beloved rescue dog has become the newest member of staff at St Paul's Catholic School in Leadenhall.

Jess, who is owned by Chaplaincy Assistant Mrs Kay Klymyszyn, has joined the school as its new care dog and will spend one day a week visiting students and staff to help with their wellbeing.

Mrs Klymyszyn with Jess

After seeing a friend who works at Milton Keynes Hospital interviewing therapy dogs and their owners, Mrs Klymyszyn thought Jess, who has a composed and confident nature, might make a good care dog for St Paul’s.

She suggested this to St Paul’s Headteacher, Mrs Hoarty and to the school’s SENCO, Mrs Tingey, who both thought it would be a great idea.

Jess has been spending time with students in the school’s Learning Support Base where she helps add to the calm and supportive atmosphere in there.

Mrs Klymyszyn said: “Jess has settled in really well at the school and she has been very well received by the students and staff who have met her. People have told me how much they look forward to her weekly visits and I think Jess is really enjoying it too.”

Jess with a St Paul's student

Mrs Klymyszyn got Jess in 2015 from Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels in Eaton Bray.