Resident complains about council's 'poor quality' recycling sacks that split open in Milton Keynes

A resident has been issued with an apology from his local councillor after complaining his recycling sacks were splitting at the edges.

The man was told he had a "dodgy" roll of sacks and provided with new ones.

But MK Council insists it is a one-off problem and nothing has changed in the quality and durability of the sacks they issue.

A roll of 60 sacks is delivered to every household in MK annually

But the resident, who lives on Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge, is keen to know whether other people are experiencing the same issues.

"They they tear along the folds as you try to place recycling into them ..My neighbour is also having the same problem and I have also been made aware of problems in Newport Pagnell," he said,

The man complained to Bletchley West ward councillor Lauren Townsend, who is Labour's Cabinet member for public realm. She swiftly arranged for a replacement roll to be sent.

"Nothing has changed in regards to the quality and I haven’t had any other complaints in regards to recycling bags at this time, so it sounds like you may have a bit of a dodgy roll!" said Lauren, who offered to collect the roll and investigate with the supplier.

MK Council provides a roll of 60 clear recycling sacks once a year to residents free of charge, between April and July Top up rolls can be ordered between times and the council aims to deliver within 10 days of receiving the order,

In 2023 the council plans to scrap the plastic recycling sacks and general rubbish bin bags in favour of wheelie bins. Each household in MK will have four different bins - green for food and garden waste, blue-lidded wheelie bins for plastic, metals and glass, red for paper and card and grey for residual waste.

Ahead of the switch, the council says it will be working with residents to develop solutions where wheelie bins cannot be stored.

Meanwhile, you can order extra recycling sacks via the council website here .