Residential parking permit numbers in Milton Keynes increase by 26% over the past 5 years, data shows

Residential permits are increasing in number in Milton Keynes

New data has revealed that residential parking permit numbers in Milton Keynes have increased by 26% over the past five years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number has risen from 1,922 in 2020 to a peak of 2,421 in 2024, according to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by cinch, the UK’s biggest online used car retailer.

They also discovered that Milton Keynes Council has collected £216,765.09 in residential parking permit revenue since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how much Milton Keynes Council has generated from parking permits over the last five years:

2020: £42,127.09

2021: £42,047.50

2022: £39,715.00

2023: £42,913.00

2024: £49,962.50

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: “Parking permits can be great for making sure residents have somewhere to park near their homes, but there should be a balance between affordability and accessibility.

“Our research shows that parking permits are getting more expensive across the UK, putting extra financial strain on residents already dealing with rising living costs.

"Multi-car households are often the most affected.”

.