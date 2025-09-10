Residents accuse Anglian Water of leaving them to suffer with severe leak “flowing like a river” for three months

Residents in Cranfield are accusing Anglian Water of leaving them to suffer with a severe leak that is causing public health concerns.

Residents of Court Road in Cranfield have complained that Anglian Water are refusing to fix a severe leak on the road.

They say the leak began in early June when water started emerging through the meter cover on the pavement and grew progressively worse, prompting residents to notify Anglian, which provides water and wastewater services to the region.

But three months on – despite regular contact with Anglian Water – the leak has still not been fixed with water continuing to gush into the road.

Residents have accused the water company of giving continuous false promises over repair dates.

One resident of Court Road, said: “Anglian Water have had ample opportunity to get this issue resolved and, after a number of false promises, continue to be in breach of their statutory responsibilities to both the public and the environment.”

People living in the area are concerned about the health and safety risks that the leak is causing, highlighting an obvious slip hazard to pedestrians, which they feel will worsen as the weather gets colder and ice begins to form.

People fear that this could even cause road accidents in the future. There are also concerns of an added risk to children, as a school sits further down the road.

Delise Ball, Chairman of Cranfield Parish Council, said: “The water has been flowing like a river down Court Road and we cannot get them to do anything about it.”

Residents say algae and debris can be seen in the leak and that a clean up of the area will be needed following the repair. There are also environmental concerns around water loss.

"The failure of Anglian Water to repair the water leakage after three months, during the hottest summer on record, has resulted in a huge loss of water, creating both environmental and future health and safety concerns,” residents added.

September 4 was the last date Anglian Water agreed to fix the leak.

In a statement the day before that scheduled visit, an Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our engineers are scheduled to repair a leak on Court Road in Cranfield tomorrow (Thursday 4 September). We partially fixed this leak in July, but it’s since proven to be a complicated repair, with multiple leaks at different points on the pipe.

“In the East of England, we've had the lowest recorded rainfall since 1976 this year, and the third lowest since 1899. With less rainfall and hotter weather, the environment and our water networks are under more pressure than usual.

“As a result, we’ve put more boots on the ground to tackle leakage, which can be more common in hot weather due to the ground moving as it dries out, causing burst pipes.”

Residents claim an engineer arrived around mid-day with a digger at the ready but left without fixing the leak.

Anglian Water told residents that the contractor couldn’t complete the repair because of the cars parked in the area. But residents claim there were no vehicles in the way. Residents also question why notices were not displayed to warn people not to park in the area prior to the visit.