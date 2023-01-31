Safety campaigners on a city estate have slammed the council for taking five years to paint double yellow lines on their streets.

It was agreed at a special public meeting in 2018 that parking restrictions would be carried on most of the roads on Neath Hill/

The move followed safety concerns raised by the community - particularly over school run traffic in Tower Drive.

Elsewhere on the estate, people were parking so badly that emergency service vehicles and Serco bin lorries were unable to get through, the meeting heard.

MK Council officials vowed to paint double yellow lines along parts of Glazier Drive, Tower Drive, Currier Drive, Armourer Drive and Serjeants Green. They will prevent vehicles parking within ten metres of junctions and pedestrian crossing points and help alleviate obstruction while encouraging a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists, they said.

But almost exactly five years on, there is still not a yellow line in sight.

Local parish councillor and resident David Stabler has written to the council to complain.

"Residents are continually frustrated by the lack of action,” he said. “My neighbours keep asking about the situation.”

He said the parking around the school is “chaos” along the length of Tower Drive, while Serco trucks are struggling to find room to colelct refuse on the rest of the estate.

Last year, following similar complaints from frustrated residents, MK Council blamed the double yellow line delay on Covid, saying it was due to the challenges of safe site visits during the pandemic.

This week, in response to the Citizen’s questions, a council spokesman said: "Implementing new parking regulations, such as double yellow lines, must follow a legal process which can take several months.

"We received several objections from local residents during the statutory consultation on these proposals and have been reviewing these as part of the process."

But there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for campaigners/

