Residents at Milton Keynes care home enjoy month of staycation fun

Residents at a Bletchley care home have enjoyed a month-long staycation with a host of travel-based activities.

Lakeview Lodge Care Home staff organised tropical beach days complete with sandcastles and international travel events.

They topped the 'travel days' with special celebration menus, complete with Buck’s fizz and ice creams to keep cool.

Sandcastle building

“We want to bring a holiday feel to our care home," said manager Clare Hedge. “Few of us will be jetting off anywhere exotic this year, so we thought we’d bring some holiday vibes to our home.”

Families of residents were asked to get involved by sending in photos of their loved one’s favourite holiday destinations in the UK or abroad. Staff and residents enjoyed reminiscing about their favourite holiday memories and travels to a variety of locations, including seaside holidays, road trips, caravanning, walking and cycling.

Some people never owned a passport but others travelled the world, and everyone had some wonderful stories to share.

“We spoke to all the residents about their holidays and how they would like to celebrate our staycation theme. Lots of people mentioned that they missed having trips to the seaside during the lockdown, so we decided to bring the beach to Lakeview Lodge," said the home's wellbeing coordinator Georgia Morrison.

Bucks Fizz was enjoyed by all

She said the Staycation month had been a great talking point for residents and staff, with reminiscing proven