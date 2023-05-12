Residents at Milton Keynes care home enjoy 'royal knees-up' to celebrate King’s coronation​​​​​​​

Partying care home residents enjoyed a “royal knees-up” to celebrate the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort.

Regal street parties, at Caton House Residential and Nursing Home in Bletchley, saw residents enjoy live music and entertainment, while toasting the crown over a glass of bubbles and a banquet of British classics – from coronation chicken sandwiches to Eton Mess, Pimm’s, and coronation quiche.

To get into the party spirit, the residents got crafty, creating hand-made Union Jack flags, and decorating with banners and bunting.

The Coronation festivities were a great opportunity for residents to chat about their memories of the Queen's Coronation when they were all children, the street parties they remember, the food their mothers’ brought along, the games they all played and the music they all sang along to during the historic event.

The celebrations were organised by care home provider Sanctuary Care’s home teams. Helen Park, activities co-ordinator at Sanctuary Care, said: “We had great fun planning the Coronation parties and it was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone’s faces when we came together to celebrate such a joyous occasion.

“We are always looking for new ways to enrich our residents’ lives. Celebrating a milestone moment, such as the Coronation, was the perfect opportunity to create a sense of continuity and belonging for our residents, which we know is so important to feeling happy and fulfilled as we grow older.”

