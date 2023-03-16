Residents at retired homes complex in Milton Keynes ‘robbed’ of vital amenities

Residents at a retirement housing complex in Milton Keynes claim they have been robbed of amenities which are vital for their physical and mental wellbeing.

They have been left upset and angry at the loss of a dining room where they could get hot meals and community rooms which were used daily so residents could meet and socialise.

They have also been asked to remove small fences, flowers beds, flower pot sheds and trellis. And where residents cannot remove items, they have been told items will removed with the cost back-charged to residents.

Residents at Chadwick Drive in Bletchley are unhappy after loss of amenities at the complex

The complex, Chadwick Drive, in Eaglestone, Milton Keynes, is a purpose built retirement housing complex built 25 years ago for elderly and disabled residents.

Eilleen Gracey, whose mother lives at the complex, said: “There are no local amenities. Over years residents have lost many amenities that encouraged them to move there; the dining room where they could get hot meals and community rooms which were used daily by most, if not all, residents.”

Mrs Gracey claims problems started a couple of years ago when running of the complex was taken over by Anchor.

She added: “This organisation is causing so much stress to the residents demanding that they remove small fences, flower beds, flower pots sheds and trellis etc as they want these areas grassed however which are totally unkempt.

“During this economic crisis when people are struggling they are now sending letters threatening to have things removed and charging the residents extortionate costs. And they're not asking residents if they can afford this with absolutely no consideration to the upset and distress this is causing these elderly residents.

“My own mother was told to take down her tiny little fence, not to refresh her flower pots and not to replace her hanging baskets.

“My mum's neighbour received a letter stating she had to remove her little shed claiming it was a health and safety issue yet communal paths are cracked, broken and dangerous and communal fences are not safe.

“The only thing residents had on this estate is putting in a few bulbs in pots and now they can't even do this.”

Donna Brown, area manager for Chadwick Drive, said: “Our communal land policy was changed and communicated to residents in late July 2022. In accordance with the policy, permission is no longer granted for some items on communal grounds for safety reasons.

“After reviewing the communal grounds, we spoke with residents about their individual situations and our proposals or requirements. If unsafe items are not removed by the required date, we will need to arrange for the removal and disposal of those items which will incur a charge. However, we want to work collaboratively with residents to reach an agreement which adheres to our policy.

