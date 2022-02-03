Residents at retirement village say they are left stranded after bus service changes in Milton Keynes

Elderly residents at Shenley Wood Retirement Village are struggling to get out and about since the number 28 bus was scrapped last year.

The bus stopped right outside their complex and they were able to get to the city centre or other popular shopping venues.

But the MK Council-subsidised route was axed as one of several not deemed to carry enough passengers to be financially viable.

Shenley Wood Retirement Village

Like other similar bus routes in MK, it was 'replaced' by MK Connect, a demand responsive fleet of seven-seater electric vans that people can book via a mobile phone app or online.

But for the 300-strong community at Shenley Wood, the new service has not proved popular.

"Half of the ladies here said it was not reliable for getting back to the village and some cannot even get on it," said resident George Booth.

Some elderly people also don't have the technology to use the app.

Shenley Wood Retirement Village

The only other option, said Mr Booth, is paying out for a taxi to and from the retirement village. But this can prove too costly.

"There are lots of people living here that are feeling isolated since the bus was taken off service last year. When people give up their cars, a taxi is the only thing we have to get to a local supermarket. I have had a couple of ladies in the last month saying that they are isolated and cannot afford taxis and they are really upset."

Mr Booth has written to MK Council and also his local MP asking if one of the public bus routes could be diverted down Chalkdell Drive to serve the retirement village.

"It is a sad state of affairs to be celebrating the wonderful city of Milton Keynes when a lot of its citizens have no public transport," he said.

"I realise the number 28 bus was never full but surely if you build a big complex like ours, it should be a service for the elderly and not whether it is running at a loss.

"Please can the Citizen help us get this message to the powers of the council?

We asked MK Council if they can do anything to help the retirement village residents. A council spokesman said: "We’re in discussions with an operator about a new route which includes Shenley Wood. We’re progressing this as fast as we can and in the meantime, the shopper bus is available to residents as well as MK Connect.