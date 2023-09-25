Residents battle to save two large trees gracing their town in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are battling to save two mature and much-loved trees in Newport Pagnell.

The large and healthy horse chestnut and sycamore trees have graced North Square for as long as anyone can remember, but they are due to be felled this week, on Wednesday September 27 on the advice of insurers of a neighbouring property,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neighbouring householders were only informed of their demise on Thursday last week and a meeting was held the following day with with Newport Pagnell Town Council and Milton Keynes City councillors to discuss the issue.

The horse chestnut and sycamore trees in Newport Pagnell's North Square are due to be felled this week, but residents are trying to save them

As a result, one resident, Pete Rogers, has hastily organised a petition in a bid to save the trees. You can view the petition here.

He says the necessary planning application to allow people to air their views appears not to have happened.

"These trees are not only lovely to look at, but birds nest in them, bats use them, not to mention the benefits of cleaning up the air from our busy nearby roads. They also play their part with soaking up the water in the street to help alleviate flooding to properties etc,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pete added: “Local children are looking forward to the conkers which are about to fall... These trees are so much to so many people, so please spare a moment of your time to sign this petition.”

Bird nests can be seen in the healthy trees that are due to be felled this week in Newport Pagnell

The trees are near Polly’s Yard, a small development of flats and houses off North Square. The complex has a residents management company called Polly’s Yard Management Company Ltd. All dwelling owners are members and collectively the own and maintain the common land.

The company applied to Milton Keynes City Council for permission to fell the trees and that consent was granted.

A statement from the company says: “Unfortunately a neighbouring property outside of Polly’s Yard has suffered some movement. Investigations by their insurers have attributed this to moisture reducation in the clay soil caused by the proximity of the two trees