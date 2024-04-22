Residents beg officials to carry out safety improvements on 'most dangerous road in Milton Keynes'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are urging highway officials to carry out urgent safety improvements on MK’s most dangerous road after two deaths and countless near misses.

Drivers are failing to spot the no entry signs at the “off” slip road from the A5 at Little Brickhill – and they frequently drive down it the wrong way.

Last November two women died and a third was left fighting for her life after their Peugeot 208 turned wrongly onto the slip road and collided head-on with an oncoming VW.

Since then, Little Brickhill villagers say there have been at least a couple of near miss incidents each week on the road. They are calling for much better signage on the A5 to prevent the problem from happening.

One resident posted on social media recently about how her husband narrowly avoided a serious crash.

"My husband was coming up the A5 towards the village… As he got to the slip road a car was coming towards him. He did the obvious thing, tooting/flashing headlights, and had to swerve to avoid a head on crash."

The resident added: “I've called the police to report this and they wouldn't let me. They said I have to do it online. Online wont let me do it as not video evidence or witnesses. Its an absolute joke."

Residents fear someone else will die on the road before action is taken.

One told the Citizen: “Time and time again, people from the village meet cars coming the wrong way down the slip road. It just keeps on happening and the local don't know what to do to get sufficient signage.

“It’s clearly going to take another fatal before Milton Keynes City Council really listens to the locals. And if police won't record the incidents, then of course that's not going to help.”

“Little Brickhill villagers are terrified that they're going to be the victims in the next fatal accident.”

An inquest was opened early this year into the deaths of the two woman in the November crash. Afterwards, assistant coroner Sean Cummings was so concerned that he issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report and sent it to the chief executives of MK City Council and of National Highways.

He asked what plans they had to improve the signage and safety, saying the ‘No Entry’ signs appeared to be badly positioned and the area was unlit, meaning that motorists do not always see them.

"After the collision attending police officers saw three further vehicles perform exactly the same manoeuvre--- as Ms Ahmed and attempt to travel down the slip road in the wrong direction,“ he stated.

The council chief executive sent a letter of reply. It stated: “MKCC has received no formal complaints in relation this junction nor related signage that we have been able to establish from examination of our customer service records. .