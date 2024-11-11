Residents complain after hotel is 'secretly' filled with asylum seekers in their Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local hotel has been filled with asylum seekers without the knowledge of residents, the Citizen can reveal.

The Ramada hotel at Newport Pagnell services northbound was the subject of an “urgent” deal with the Home Office a few days ago, with no consultation taking place with people who live nearby.

Residents had been speculating over the weekend about the hotel being closed for bookings and large groups of males seen walking from it to venues in the town.

Some complained about the secrecy and some said they felt unsafe, while others accused them of being xenophobic about the influx of people from other countries.

The Ramada Hotel is Newport Pagnell is currently being filled with asylum seekers

Now Chris Curtis MP has put up a statement to give people the facts, after admitting himself he “objects strongly” to the government’s move,

He said: “I know there’s been a lot of speculation around the potential use of a hotel in Newport Pagnell as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

“Late last week, MK Council was informed by the Home Office of an urgent need to establish a site because of the backlog in processing asylum cases. According to the Home Office, the site will be used on a short-term basis, expected to be three months, due to the new government’s accelerated processing efforts.”

Chris added: “Both the council and I have objected strongly to this plan, as we believe the site is neither safe nor appropriate for this purpose. I previously objected when the Home Office proposed using this site in 2023, and my position remains the same. I have spoken with and written to the relevant minister to outline all my objections, and I will continue to push for the end of use of this site as soon as possible.

“Regardless of this decision, I am confident that our town and city will remain welcoming and supportive. In the coming days, I’ll be speaking with local community groups, Newport Pagnell Town Council, and emergency services to ensure we’re prepared to support those who are here and prioritizing everyone’s wellbeing. I have also asked the Home Office to put in place transportation, given the inconvenient location of the site.”

Chris concluded: “More broadly, this situation highlights why it’s crucial to end the reliance on hotels for asylum accommodation, accelerate the processing of asylum claims, and dismantle the criminal gangs fuelling the small boats crisis. I am committed to pushing the government to take more decisive and swift action to achieve these goals.”

Three years ago a 140-bed hotel at the other end of town, Harben House in Tickford Street, was successfully used by the Home Office to take in dozens of refugee families from Afghanistan. They were welcomed with open arms by Newport Pagnell and many stayed for up to two years before being found permanent housing.

But then last year it was announced the premises would be used to house up to 200 asylum seekers under a new multi million pound contract from the government.

However, problems began immediately when the Citizen revealed the hotel’s owner had previous convictions and a prison sentence for offences, including perverting the course of justice and forging documents. This resulted in the contract being terminated.

Currently Harben House is being used by the council as temporary accommodation for homeless people, mainly single mums with children.

