Residents gather for D Day Lantern of Peace Ceremony held in Milton Keynes village

A large congregation met at the Wavendon War Memorial at 9.15pm to remember the events of D-Day in Normandy 80 Years ago.

The event was among thousands of ceremonies which took place across the country and in France yesterday (June 6) to commemorate the 1944 Normandy landings, the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

Operation Overlord saw the allies arrive at five beaches in France, code named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword, ready to drive the Nazis back and liberate France - with events held to honour the courageous men and women 80 years later.

David Hopkins, Wavendon Parish Council chairman, lit a Lamp of Peace and laid a wreath in an act of remembrance at the War Memorial on behalf of the village. The parish vicar, the Rev Matt Trendall, then read the International Tribute and those present reflected on the evens of June 6 1944 and the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can all live in peace and freedom today.

Photo showing the Lamp of Peace and wreath at the Wavendon War memorial

Cllr Hopkins said: “The 80th D-Day commemoration in Wavendon, and towns and villages like ours across the country, is important for honouring the sacrifices made, educating current and

future generations and reflecting on the enduring values of peace and freedom our country continues to enjoy.