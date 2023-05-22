Residents 'have no power' to stop new development of 1,200 homes on doorstep of Milton Keynes estates

A development of more than 1,200 new homes is to be built on open countryside surrounding two city estates in the west of MK.

Residents in nearby Tattenhoe, Oxley Park and Kingsmead and have no power to object to the Shenley Park plan, even though they are concerned about traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure and loss of green space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project falls under Buckinghamshire Council instead of Milton Keynes and has already been allocated for development in the adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.

This is where the new Shenley Park development will be built

Developers Crest Nicholson say it will be a “garden suburb” urban extension and seek to create an “aspirational, high quality development” that integrates the homes with the adjacent countryside.

The plan is to build more than 1,200 homes alongside a new mixed-use local centre and a primary school along with care and sports facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is the second major development plan from Buckinghamshire Council to overflow into Milton Keynes. The first, Salden Chase, was given the green light two years ago, and involves 1,800 homes being built between Bletchley and Newton Longville.

City Conservatives fear the two new developments will put undue strain on MK’s infrastructure, particularly the busy A421 and H6 Childs Way roads.

Tattenhoe Ward Councillors Manish Verma, Shazna Muzammil and James Lancaster said of the Shenley Park plan: “We share residents’ concerns about this development and the impact it would have on our communities in Oxley Park and Kingsmead by splitting them in half.

“The Parks Trust, MK Play Association and the Parish Council have all organised events in Kingsmead Green which help bring our communities together and the planned H6 extension, which will see the road closed for many years, will also see us lose green spaces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: “This is on top of further developments, such as Salden Chase, which will cause more congestion in Milton Keynes without any real plans for additional infrastructure. It would also go against policy which states we should not have any homes facing grid roads.

“We are determined to not lose any more green space which is so vital to physical and mental health and we must always ensure the correct infrastructure is in place before we allow expansion so we will continue to fight for residents on this proposed development.”

There is a consultation event, organised by Crest Nicholson, that residents are invited to attend on Wednesday this week – May 24 – at Jubilee Hall in Whaddon between 4pm and 8pm.

One resident posted on social media this week: “It’s frightening to think that it’s going ahead regardless of what we think, because of the impact that it will have on our part of west Milton Keynes which has already been affected by two other huge estates, Whitehouse and Tattenhoe.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “We can’t stop it but we can have a say...These proposals will fundamentally change our community, the value of our home and the enjoyment that we currently have when loom out of our windows, go for a walk or simply taking time out to sit on a bench at the green, will be gone.