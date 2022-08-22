Residents launch petition for 20mph speed limit throughout their entire estate in Milton Keynes

People on Fishermead say the layout of their residential streets and roads means that cars often travel just inches away from the pavement.

And this increases the chance of people being struck by a car losing control or mounting the pavements, they say.

Campaigners have launched a petition for the speed limit to be reduced from 20mph to 30mph on every single road on the estate.

Fishermead residents are campaigning for a 20mph speed limit throughout their estate

They say this reduction would make it considerably safer for children who are walking to school or to the play park.

“Research shows that a 20mph speed limit would mean a sevenfold reduction in the change of serious injury compared to 30mph. We just need a

majority of residents to sign the petition,” said David Hart, who has lived on Fishermead for more than 30 years and is one of the leaders of the campaign.

Another resident Sophie Richens said: “My seven-year-old niece was killed in a car accident and my own kids have had their own near misses. For the climate we need our kids walking to school, but only if it’s safe from speeding cars.”

Campaigners have this week been out collecting signatures and plan to hand the petition to Milton Keynes Council when it is complete. It needs to be submitted by 31st August in order to be accepted for consideration by the council this year.

Tom Bulman is community organiser for a project funded by MK Community Foundation and designed to build up the power of Fishermead citizens. He said: “On Saturday we visited more than a hundred houses and flats to gather signatures for the campaign. This week we’ll visit more.”

The petition will also be on display on Saturday outside the Co-op on Fishermead Boulevard and people are urged to go there and sign it.

“We want to get as many people signed up as possible,” said Tom

He added: "We hope this campaign will bring the community together to make a difference on Fishermead.”