Residents object to plan to demolish one of Milton Keynes' most iconic buildings and replace it with skyscraper flats

Plans have now been lodged to bulldoze one of the city centre’s most landmark buildings – the Jaipur – and replace it with a skyscraper block of flats that is 33 storeys high.

Already the planning application has prompted a string of objections from residents, who describe the proposal as “hideous” and out of character for the area.

The applicants are Galliford Try Investments (GTI), who say their plan will provide up to 302 new homes for the area.

The Jaipur is one of the MK's iconic buildings. Plans are afoot to demolish it an build a 33-storey block of flats

The Jaipur, built in the style of an eastern temple, was hailed as the largest purpose-built Indian restaurant in the world when it opened in 2002, taking pride of place in Grafton Gate.

But it closed suddenly in 2018 and re-opened as a late night cocktail and clubbing venue housing the Atesh bar and restaurant.

Tragedy struck on Boxing Day 2021 when a guest, 28-year-old Nagiib Maxamed, was fatally stabbed just outside the premises. The venue’s drinks licence was subsequently suspended by MK Council and a short time later it closed down completely.

Recently plans for the redevelopment were submitted to the council, prompting an immediate string of objections from the public and even the nearby Premier Inn, which says the tower block would result in “direct adverse impacts and potential risks to the hotel, as well as lack of light and privacy for guests.

Residents in surrounding areas and estates say the development would impact on their roads and infrastructure – and would be a blot on the landscape at the city centre.

“I am objecting to this hideous redevelopment,” said one.

Another said: “The development is described as ‘car-free’, but how can this be enforced... There's no question that the building would be unsightly and significantly change the character of the area and the view as well.”

A third asked: “Where would the children in the flats go to school?”

Though the Jaipur building is so iconic, MK City Council conservation officers say it is not officially considered of special heritage value..

“Whilst a well-loved local landmark, due to its distinctive style rather than its scale, it is does not possess sufficient heritage value to be considered a (non-designated) heritage asset.. As such, there is no heritage objection to redevelopment of the site,” states their report.

But the council is worried that the tower block could cause harm to the former Bus Station and nearby rail station,.

“The public benefits of the scheme will need to be weighed against this harm to reach an overall decision,” they say.

Importantly, a precedent has been set for such a tall building in out city centre. Planning permission was granted in 2021 for a similar 33 storey high ‘vertical village’ block as part of the massive redevelopment of Saxon Court, the council’s former housing offices. This development will provide 288 new apartments.

One member of the public said: “How many more new flats can Central Milton Keynes take? There must be thousands in the pipeline now.