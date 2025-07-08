Residents of Milton Keynes estate feel “unsafe and ignored” after fear for welfare incident

Residents on Stonor Court in Great Holm say they have been left feeling unsafe and ignored after a fear for welfare incident last week

Residents on a Milton Keynes estate say they feel unsafe and ignored after an incident in which a man climbed on to a residential roof.

The fear for welfare incident took place on Thursday July 3, in Great Hold, when a man, described by police as being in significant mental distress, spent more than three hours on top of a roof.

In a statement Thames Valley Police told the Citizen: “At around 9.38am on Thursday July 3 officers were called to reports of a man in significant mental distress, who had climbed onto a residential roof.

“Officers attended the scene and took control of the scene to move members of the public away. Gradually they began to engage with the man.

“Other emergency services attended including fire, South Central Ambulance Service and specialist police resources.

“The man started to engage and after over three hours on the roof he came down.

“He was then taken to hospital to be provided with the appropriate medical care.”

However, a resident who wished to remain anonymous, told the MK Citizen that this was not an isolated incident, and that the community felt completely ignored.

“I have lived in the area for over 13 years, and our neighbourhood has always been peaceful and safe - until recently,” the resident said.

“Since August 2024, the council has housed a family under a scheme where they contribute a percentage of private rent.

“Sadly, since they arrived, anti-social behaviour, police incidents, and crime have dramatically increased.”

The resident claimed the individual was known for erratic behaviour and had been on a rooftop in another part of MK last year in similar circumstances.

“Our community feels completely ignored by authorities,” they added.

“We have tried reporting these issues, but no meaningful action has been taken.

“Residents deserve to feel safe, and the authorities must be held accountable before someone is seriously hurt, or worse.”