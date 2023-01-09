Residents of Milton Keynes retirement village feel ‘cut off’ after regular bus service was axed

Residents of a retirement village in Milton Keynes say they feel ‘cut off’ after losing a regular bus service into the city centre.

Many claim they are lonely and isolated without pubic transport to enable them to do their shopping, attend doctor’s appointments, visit banks and the post office.

Bus operator Britannia, which ran the service, scrapped its routes in Milton Keynes after a row accusing Milton Keynes Council of 'unfair tactics' in putting politics before people, as reported by MK Citizen in September.

The bus route serving residents at Shenley Wood Retirement Village was scrapped four months ago

The dispute with the council arose after Britannia withdrew the 440 service to Shenley Wood Retirement Village because it was underused. The council accused Britannia of not fulfilling 100 per cent of its promised services and reported the company to the Traffic Commissioner.

One resident, Margorie Booth, said: “There are about 300 apartments here at Shenley Wood Retirement Village, and most of the residents are retired. We had public transport when we moved in 12 years ago but, because it was not viable and making money, it was stopped.

“And what is even more frustrating is that one of the major bus routes in the area passes by on the main road and could easily do a short detour to the village.

Marjorie added: “We realise it was not a commercial route but what we have been fighting for is one of the existing routes, which pass by on the main road, to take a short detour up Chalkdell Drive to pick up and drop off at the existing bus stops.

“All we are asking for is the bus to travel a matter of a couple hundred yards.”

Marjorie explained the retirement village has been served by a Community Bus which goes to Westcroft every Wednesday, however the bus only has 12 seats and is booked up up in weeks in advance.

“We are supposed to be a modern ‘Jubilee City’ and pay our council tax so I think we should have some transport into our city.”