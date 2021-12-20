Residents of most spectacular Christmas street in Milton Keynes get ABUSE from ungrateful visitors

A handful of rude visitors to the most stunning Christmas street in MK have hurled abuse at residents who asked them to drive carefully.

Households in Boxberry Gardens in Walnut Tree pulled out all the stops to organise a magnificent display of Christmas lights on their homes and they invited people from all over MK to come and enjoy.

Donations to show appreciation are voluntary but the street is hoping to raise thousands of pounds to help the city's Winter Night Shelter charity.

Part of the Boxberry Gardens display

Though most visitors have behaved perfectly, recently a few have sadly spoiled the show, it has been revealed.

A spokesman for the street posted on the Boxberry Gardens Facebook page this weekend: "Unfortunately a select few decided to shout abuse and swear at our residents that were trying to control traffic management. We’ve had damage caused to some of our display due to visitors not paying enough attention near the display."

The spokesman added: "As a community we have made the decision that we will publicly shame the vehicle details of anybody that decides shouting abuse or insults at our residents is acceptable. Whilst we hope we do not need to do this, we also hope it deters people from taking such actions towards us.

"The street and surrounding streets are still homes to people, they’re their safe place to keep themselves. They DO NOT deserve abuse thrown at them and it will not be tolerated any more."

Boxberry Gardens

Members of the public have agreed on social media that any future culprits should be named and shamed.

One reader said: "What is wrong with people ? Why do they turn something lovely into abuse and nastiness. So sorry for the residents."

Another commented: "Wow. People are so damned entitled. They should be named (or numberplated) and shamed. It’s such a shame when people are doing something lovely for others (and let’s face it, we all need cheering up right now) and they get abuse from trying to keep it lovely for people.

The Boxberry Gardens fundraiser initiative started during Christmas 2020 and was so successful that it raised £6,000 for Milton Keynes Winter Night Shelter, which supports homeless people from all over MK.

Boxberry Gardens

This year the residents are hoping to raise even more cash and a funraising page has been set up for online donations here.

The display will be fully open up until Christmas Eve and some lights will remain until the end of December. Visitors are asked to be mindful that it is a residential area and parking is limited to residents and their visitors only. People are advised to park nearby and walk to the street.