Residents on Milton Keynes estate fight successfully for their own cash machine to be installed

Residents who had to travel a mile and cross a busy dual carriageway just to get cash out have succeeded in getting an ATM installed on their estate.

People on Old Farm Park approached LINK, a not-for-profit organisation committed to protecting access to cash across the UK.

They complained that the neares ATM was at Tesco in Walnut Tree - more than one mile away and on the other side of a busy road and industrial area, making it difficult for people without a car and those reliant on cash.

Rurther new housing planned for nearby would mean even more people with a lack of access to cash services, they said.

A new LINK atm has been installed at Old Farm Park

As a result, LINK has fitted a new free-to-use ATM at the Tesco Express in Old Farm Park.

Nick Quin, Head of Financial Inclusion at LINK said: “We know that more people are choosing to pay for things digitally or using contactless cards. However, we also know that millions still rely on cash and as we saw last month, when IT systems go down, cash always works.

"We’re really pleased to confirm there is a new machine open in Old Farm Park. Communities know their high streets better which is why we like to hear from people, just in case there are gaps that require additional services.”

If any community believes it has an issue, people can contact LINK directly here.

More than 150 communities have already benefited directly from LINK’s Community Request Scheme. A free LINK Cash Access App showing consumers their nearest free cash access location can be found here.