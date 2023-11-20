Options including possible road closures and various forms of traffic calming, will be discussed

A residents’ workshop is to be held over road safety concerns on Walton Road and Newport Road in Wavendon.

Leading Highways and Road Safety Officers from Milton Keynes City Council will attend to outline and assess a series of options ranging from possible permanent road closures to various forms of traffic calming.

Wavendon Parish Council has invited residents living on or adjacent to Walton Road and Newport Road to attend the event at the Old School Hall (opposite the Parish Church on Walton Road) on Thursday, November 2, starting at 7pm. Approximately an hour will be allocated to seeking solutions for both routes.

Parish council chairman, Cllr David Hopkins said: ‘The levels of traffic have increased significantly in recent years on both routes with Walton Road, which includes a dangerous and narrow double bend at the heart of the village, becoming a rat run for drivers attempting to avoid the crowded Kingston Roundabout and Groveway access to MK at peak times.

"Newport Road would benefit from a lowering of the speed limit to 30mph along its entire length, new additional footpaths being constructed and a safe light-controlled pedestrian crossing being installed between Frosts Garden Centre and the Woburn Emporium.

“Such measures can be funded from Section 106 planning gain funds designed to offset the many negative impacts that the massive growth of MK has imposed upon existing communities,” he added.