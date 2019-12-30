Residents still cleaning up as video shows massive flood caused by burst water main in Milton Keynes

Residents on two city estates are still counting the cost of the damage after a burst water main caused a 'river' to run down their streets on Boxing Day.

The body of water was half a mile long and flowed into houses, flooding them to a depth of 12 inches.

The scene on Boxing Day

Anglian Water bosses have apologised for the massive leak and said they will pay for any damage.

Fire crews were called out to Downs Barn and Downhead Park early on Boxing Day morning and used portable pumps to pump out water from the flooded houses.

The streets affected were Windrush Close in Downhead Park and Loriner Place, Shannon Court and Farrier Place in Downs Barn. It is understood parts of Conibburow were also affected.

Residents were unscathed, but firefighters rescued three Staffordshire Bull Terriers and two guinea pigs, all unharmed. Several cars were partially submerged,

Anglian Water say the leak stopped in the afternoon when the water main was isolated and the deluge was drained off into storm drains.

Their spokesman said four homes had been "severely affected" by the flooding and these residents were offered alternative accommodation.

He said: "We are genuinely sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Rest assured we will pick up the cost for any damage and our teams will continue working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."