Residents take matters into their own hands when lorries persistently park overnight on Milton Keynes estate

Residents took matters into their owns hands after months of frustration at lorries parking overnight on their estate road.

Householders in Hendrix Drive on Crownhill tried complaining numerous times to the police and Milton Keynes City Council officials, telling them the large trucks were causing a dangerous obstruction as well as a nuisance.

"It’s just a normal residential street, yet every night a delivery company is parking eight or nine 3.5 tonne trucks here, obscuring junctions and taking up space,” said one resident.

Residents used their cars to block in the offending trucks

"We’re a normal residential street, not a lorry park. It’s just not on.”

Checks showed the owner of the company did not even live in the street, and pleas for him to park his fleet elsewhere fell upon deaf ears, it is claimed.

Over the weekend, some residents launched their own fight back campaign. They went out late at night or got up at the crack of dawn to carefully block the trucks in with their own cars.

"I think they got tired waiting for the council and police to take action over the problem. We’ve lived with it for a year and the authorities haven’t helped at all,” said one householder.

"We were just passed between police and council and neither wanted to take responsibility.”

The block-in campaign seems to have already had an effect, with the lorry drivers apologising and saying they will park elsewhere.

There are no yellow lines or parking restrictions on Hendrix Drive but residents say it was not designed for lorry parking.

"The road is too narrow so cars are constantly forced to give way. When the lorries park near junctions, the view for other drivers is constricted. We fear it would only be a matter of time before a child runs out next to a lorry and there is an accident,” said the resident.

Householders say the solution would be a simple sign installed by the council stating that no trucks over a certain size should be parked on the estate overnight.