Residents take matters into their owns hands to protest about illegal pavement parking in Milton Keynes town

Fed-up residents staged a sit-in protest to stop drivers parking illegally on the pavements in their high street.

Queensway in Bletchley has been notorious for years for pavement-blocking parking and townspeople have complained repeatedly to the council and police.

"It's been unacceptable for many years, with just inertia and excuses from the local authorities,” said one.

On Saturday, one of Queensway’s busiest days, dozens of people took chairs and placards and sat on the pavements to get their point across.

"The worm has finally turned...We are protesting about the council’s lack of action,” said the resident.

Another protester said: “It’s a nightmare. People seem to park whereever they wish, with no consideration for others. We’re sick of the lack of action so we took matters into our own hands.”

Traders and members of the public say the thoughtless parking, which happenes despite regular traffic warden patrols, is putting people’s safety at risk by obstrucing pavments.

Many are calling for more official parking spaces in the area , saying there has been too few avaialble for shoppers since the town's multi storey car park was demolished years ago.

Others say offenders should be clamped immediately and made to pay a hefty fine.

Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council receives regular complaints about the problem in the town, which is soon due to receive millions of pounds from the government’s Town Deal Board regeneration scheme.

A town council spokesman said: "One approach to addressing parking problems across Bletchley and Fenny Stratford would be to encourage the Town Deal Board to recognise the severity of local concern and to ensure that parking implications are considered at an early stage in relation to all projects within the Town Investment Plan.”

MK Council leader Pete Marland told the Citizen in 2022: “The regeneration of Bletchley is a key pillar of our council plan, and we are committed to improving the lives of residents in the town.

“Bletchley is a historical hub that has endless potential. We want to ensure a long-term future for Bletchley; a place that is home to a vibrant high street full of local shops, restaurants and bars, alongside truly affordable housing, and plenty of inviting public spaces for residents.”