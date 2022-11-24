Residents to be warned against 'poor and dangerous parking' on three Milton Keynes estates

Three MK estates plagued with pavement parking and blocked driveways are to be the subject of a special campaign urging drivers to be more considerate.

Tattenhoe ward councillors have received repeated complaints about poor and dangerous parking on the streets of Tattenhoe, Kingsmead and Oxley Park.

As a result, they have joined forces with Bucks Fire Service to knock on doors and distribute fliers pointing out the dangers of blocking safe access to roads and pathways.

Pavement parking

All three estates struggle to accommodate enough parking spaces for local residents and visitors alike, say the councillors. This has caused the issue to be an increasing source of frustration in these communities.

"This lack of safe parking has led to cars being parked dangerously... Rightfully, residents have raised concerns about the ability of emergency services to access their homes due to this ongoing inconsiderate parking,” said James Lancaster, the local Conservative councillor for Tattenhoe Ward.

He added: “The safety of all residents is utmost, and so we planned this joint operation to highlight the importance of parking safely, as we do not want ever want our residents to feel that the emergency services cannot get to you on time.

"This has to be a collective effort, and we can’t make it work without the residents’ support, understanding, and collaboration.”

Another local Tory councillor Shazna Muzammil said: “We do not want you to park in such a way that a fire engine, ambulance, or other emergency vehicle cannot get through to aid other people, potentially putting lives at risk.”

The safe parking campaign will launch on November 27, between 11am and 1pm, at Sinatra Drive in Oxley Park, then make its way through to Kingsmead and Tattenhoe.

The fire department and ward councillors will distribute fliers, knock on doors, and talk to people about the importance of mindful parking.