Residents up in arms about 'giant' 5G mast plan for one of the most scenic areas in Milton Keynes

Proposals to site a giant 59ft tall 5G mast right next to a Milton Keynes conservation area have caused fury among residents.

EE plans to place the mast on Newport Road in Woughton on the Green, beside parklands and just 21 metres away from the Protected Ancient Monument site of a medieval sunken village.

The mast, which would be opposite a grade 11 listed thatched cottage, would be totally out of place a a real blot on the landscape, say residents.

The mast has been superimposed on a photo of scenic Woughton on the Green

One man, Nick Pacey, has even taken scenic shots of the area and then superimposed a 5G mast on them to show the effect it would have.

He said: "The Old Woughton Parish Council and the MK Parks Trust have lodged strong objections to the inappropriate siting of this monstrosity on one of the prettiest and unspoiled village roads in MK. This is an old village road where until now, the attractive street scene has been vigorously protected, with minimal street furniture and reduced height street lights.

"This mast, if permitted, will stick out like a carbuncle on and otherwise pretty village street scene and needs to be stopped."

Nick added: "We do not object in principle to 5G masts, but this is not on a main roundabout on an main grid or major trunk road like the other similar height masts appearing recently. This is totally out of proportion with the proposed location and totally in the wrong place. There are other more suitable, less visually invasive locations close by."

The view now, minus the mast

A planning application has been lodged with MK Council by Hutchinson Networks. But residents say they have made no mention of the area's history in their application and Impact Study.

Earlier this month the Citizen reported on concerns among Blakelands residents after a similar application to erect a 5G mast for Three in the middle of their estate.

Several 5G masts have already been agreed for Milton Keynes as the city prepares to become testbed for new technology. Two of these are at CMK while other sites include MK Hospital, Chaffron Way, MK Stadium and Magna Park.

Another shot of the superimposed 5G mast

Broadband companies say access to 5G has a vital role to play in boosting the local economy and providing faster and better better network coverage for businesses and residents.