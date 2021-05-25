Residents warned not to travel in and out of neighbouring Milton Keynes town due to surge in Indian variant cases

The government has come under fire for amending its website urging people not to travel in and out of Bedford unless essential - without making a widespread announcement.

The guidance is for the areas most affected by the Indian variant - Bedford, Blackburn, Bolton, Burnley, Kirklees, Leicester, North Tyneside and Hounslow.

It was issued via the government website on Friday night but Bedford Borough Council weren't even informed,

Bedford has seen a surge in cases

As well as telling residents they should keep two metres apart, work from home and meet outdoors, critically, the government advises them to avoid travelling in and out of Bedford.

But a statement on Bedford Borough /council's website said: "We were not made aware of the introduction of this advice and are urgently looking at the implications on this on the services we provide.

The government website states: "With cases rising in Bedford borough we’re asking everyone to take extra care, and continue to follow Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air Advice. If you’re meeting with friends or family meet outside wherever possible where the virus particles can be blown away.

"We’re asking everyone in Kingsbrook, Cauldwell, Queens Park and Wixams to carry out a PCR test to identify any cases so that they can self-isolate."

The advice on the government website

Yesterday Bedford recorded 50 new cases in the town just 24 hours.