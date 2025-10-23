Residents warned of spate of rogue rip-off traders knocking on doors in Milton Keynes

Unscrupulous rogue traders are knocking on doors all over the city to trick people into handing over cash, the council has warned,

Officials are urging householders to be cautious following a spate of reports from victims over the past few weeks.

They say people have been offered roof tile replacement, loft insulation, driveway cleaning and other home improvements by traders knocking on doors without notice.

These tricksters often pressure residents into accepting work, fail to provide proper quotes or paperwork, and leave behind poor-quality jobs leading to costly repairs.

“In some instances, there was no evidence the work needed doing at all as some rogue traders take the opportunity of storms and other bad weather to convince local people that hard to spot damage has happened when it hasn’t,” said a spokesperson for Milton Keynes City Council this week.

People are advised to look out for the warning signs:

‘too good to be true’ quotes that are only available that day

services offered at the door

no written quotes

requests for cash payments

asking for money up front

The city council regularly investigates rogue traders and can potentially take them to court. If found guilty, a rogue trader can receive up to two years in prison and an unlimited fine. To stay safe, residents are encouraged to use approved traders listed on the Buy With Confidence website. All of the businesses listed on this e have been fully checked and vetted by a local authority Trading Standards service, so residents can have assurance that they are honest and trustworthy

People can report any suspicious knocks on the door, or offers of any services that seem unusual or untrustworthy, by calling 0808 223 1133.

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Affairs, Cllr Mick Legg, said: “Rogue traders often target vulnerable people and leave them with poor quality work or out of pocket. We urge residents to be cautious, never feel pressured and try and get two or more written quotes before agreeing any work. We take this incredibly seriously and won’t hesitate to take action against dodgy tradespeople who prey on vulnerable residents.”