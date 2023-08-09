Residents win fight for 20mph speed limit throughout their Milton Keynes estate so kids can walk safely to school

Families living on Fishermead have won their campaign to get a 20mph speed limit imposed throughout their estate so their children can walk safely to school.

More than 500 residents signed a petition to Milton Keynes City Council and the request was agreed.

The council has this month announced that preparation work is underway.

The campaign was inspired by resident Sophie Richens after she and her family were struck by a car while walking in Fishermead.

She said: “My 12-year-old niece was killed in a car accident and my own kids have had their own near misses. For the climate we need our kids walking to school, but only if it’s safe from speeding cars.”

Another campaign leader was David Hart, who has lived on Fishermead for more than 30 years. He said: “The design of the estate streets means that in many places cars travel inches away from children on the pavement.”

He added: "Research shows that a 20mph speed limit would mean a sevenfold reduction in the change of serious injury compared to 30mph.”

The council’s head of highways sent a letter of conformation that the request had been approved. It read: “We have undertaken speed surveys to assess the scale of the problem and to identify suitable methods of traffic calming.

"We are about to start localised consultations on the proposals... subject to feedback, the final design will be taken forward to implementation later this year.”

Tom Bulman, organiser of the Fishermead Citizens project, said: “Most residents feel proud of their estate and want to feel safe.