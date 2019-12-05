Retro laundromat opens FOURTH store in Milton Keynes

Bubbles Laundromat, an independent chain of award winning retro laundromats, has to announce the opening of their fourth store in Milton Keynes.

Bubbles is known for its bright retro theme, customer service and coin operated machines which it says 'make the chore of laundry less dreary and more cheery'.

Bubbles MK

Now the chain has opened a fresh new premises in Netherfield, Central Milton Keynes, which has easy access from the A5 and the A421. The new store - complete with the Bubbles’ signature fun retro vibes - offers a range of laundry services from full-service washing and drying to duvet cleaning, sports kit washes, pet bedding cleaning, ironing and commercial contracts.

Donnalee Andrews, founder of Bubbles Laundromat, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a fourth Bubbles store in Milton Keynes and are excited to make people feel bright and sunny on those dreary wash days. Our stores provide a variety of fast and convenient laundry solutions – without compromising on quality.”