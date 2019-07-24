Milton Keynes

Revealed: 25 areas of Milton Keynes most likely to see house prices rise in the next month

The following areas of Milton Keynes are expected to see house prices rise in the next few months.

TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the areas of Milton Keynes where house prices are set to rise. The results come from analysing the performance of 12,574 property sales across MK and wider Bucks and TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets. It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out. Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order.

Bolbeck Park, MK15
Downhead Park, MK15
Fox Milne, MK15
Newlands, MK15
