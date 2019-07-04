Revealed: First glimpse of designs for new Milton Keynes University

Five architect firms have each been given £30,000 to come up with the design for Milton Keynes’ new cutting-edge university.

A competition was launched in January for architects all over the UK to come up with a masterplan for the £188 million facility.

First look at MKU designs

Now five designs have been shortlisted and they are on display in Middleton Hall at centre:mk until Sunday.

The new university, which will be known as MK:U, aims to reach ‘beyond the scope of a traditional university’ and focus on vocational and STEM subjects relating to digital, cyber, autonomy, robotics and artificial intelligence.

A 10ha unused plot close to Milton Keynes rail station has been earmarked for its campus, bordered by Grafton Street, Witan Gate, Aylesbury Boulevard and Childs Way.

It is scheduled to open in 2023 and, when complete the following year, will take 15,000 students.

The project is backed by Cranfield University and Milton Keynes Council.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “The competition has produced five thought-provoking pieces of design for our jury to review, and it’s now our task to pick the right team to work with. We’ll be looking in close detail at the submissions as well as listening to local feedback.

“The University Quarter is the last major undeveloped site in our city centre and an opportunity to create new energy in our public spaces through exceptional design.”