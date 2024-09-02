Revealed: How much our new Labour MPs in Milton Keynes received in donations to help them get elected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s three new Labour MPs have declared their financial interests to reveal how much they received in donations to help their election campaigns.

All MPs are required to declare their financial interests within 28 days of the start of a new Parliament.

They must also disclose any gifts or benefits they receive that could be reasonably considered to influence what they say or do as MPs.

And newly-elected MPs must disclose any relevant financial interests from the year prior to their election.

The three Labour MPs for Milton Keynes celebrating their victory at the general election. From left to right Callum Anderson, Emily Darlington and Chris Curtis

The figures show Chris Curtis, who won the Milton Keynes North seat, was the highest recipient with a total of £25,500 in donations received in the past year.

Emily Darlington, MP for MK Central, was the lowest, receiving just £2,000 in donations.

Callum Anderson, who scooped the new Buckingham & Bletchley seat, was in the middle with £15,000 worth.

In total, 498 MPs reported donations. Labour MPs received the highest amount, totalling £9.3 million, followed by the Liberal Democrats with £3.2 million, and the Conservatives with £1.7 million.

Labour's Yvette Cooper was the top recipient, securing £393,000, including £210,000 from former Autoglass CEO Gary Lubner to fund "three additional members of staff for my office over the next 18 months."

Labour MPs Ed Miliband and Rachel Reeves each received over £300,000 in donations.

Gifts such as tickets to football games and concerts were also declared as well as costly overseas visits by several MPs.

Rose Whiffen, senior research officer at Transparency International UK, said: "Politicians should be careful when accepting gifts and hospitality from private interests.

"Enjoying the generosity of companies and wealthy individuals risks the appearance of benefitting personally from their public role and damages trust in our political system,

"Decision makers should ask themselves why they're being taken care of so generously and what expectations of them may follow."

She added: "To avoid perceptions of undue influence it should be clear that any decisions they make are in the wider public interest and not just their financial backers.

"This would be greatly assisted by a comprehensive lobbying register. A cap on individual donations would also help improve the perception that money can buy access."