Revealed in pictures: Designs show what Milton Keynes University will look like but what is your favourite?

Up to 15,000 students could attend a new university in Milton Keynes…if the scheme can jump over a hurdle looming later this year.

Professor Lynette Ryals, Pro-Vice chancellor of Cranfield University and chief executive of the new university project, called MK:U, spoke about the development on Friday.

She revealed that she envisages the new campus, which would be on city centre land opposite the Sainsbury’s in Witan Gate, and close to the central railway station, would be illuminated at night.

A planning application would need to go to Milton Keynes Council’s Development Control Committee. It already has a place in the planners’ bible, Plan:MK. But councillors will be able to have their say on aspects of design and layout, and parking in the city centre.

A shortlist of five designs is set to be scrutinised by an international competition jury this week. And you can see each concept here in our picture gallery to decide which is your favourite.

