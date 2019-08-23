Revealed in pictures: Reasons conspiracy theorists claim Milton Keynes has links to the Illuminati

The city’s design, buildings and even its NAME link it to the secretive group, say conspiracy theorists. The idea of the existence of the Illuminati – a group of powerful, elite figures who run humanity behind the scenes – has been much debated and ridiculed over the years. Less than three years ago a bizarre new theory put Milton Keynes at the centre of the secretive cult. James Willis, author of controversial book Mysterious Milton Keynes, says that the evidence has been staring us all in the face. Willis claims that the name of Milton Keynes is the first giveaway – it’s MK, the same as the CIA’s sinister ‘MK Ultra’ mind control experiments. It also a host of pyramid-shaped buildings – and as every good conspiracy theorist knows, the Illuminati logo is a big pyramid with an eye on it. The clincher, Willis claims is that MK is laid out on an American-style grid system. Other conspiracy theory fans believe that a statue in the town was ‘inspired by Satanic rituals’ – and that the train station lights up on Midsummer’s Day to control people’s minds. Our picture gallery reveals the reasons behind the links, we'll let you be the judge.

Pictures show reasons conspiracy theorists believe link MK to the Illuminati - including the name itself and links to the CIA's alleged MK Ultra mind control experiments other Buy a Photo

Pictures show symbols conspiracy theorists believe link MK to the Illuminati other Buy a Photo

Pictures show symbols conspiracy theorists believe link MK to the Illuminati other Buy a Photo

Pictures show reasons conspiracy theorists believe link MK to the Illuminati other Buy a Photo

View more