Revealed: Plans to build trendy London bakery on famous Midsummer Oak tree site in Milton Keynes shopping centre

An upmarket bakery is hoping to open up shop in Oak Court, the site of the famous Midsummer Oak tree in the city’s shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gail’s bakery and coffee shop, famous for its sticky cinnamon buns, fresh baked goods and speciality breads, has submitted a planning application that will drastically change the historic space.

Councillors are due to decide later this Spring whether to give permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Citizen can bring you first glimpse of the plan, which involves a 137 square metre store with a large canopy-covered outside seating area being built on the circular site, which has housed the upside-down house since 2020.

This is how the new Gail's bakery and coffee shop would look in Oak Court at Milton Keynes city centre

A giant oak tree had stood there for decades and, after a campaign by local people to save it, the Midsummer Place shopping centre was literally built around it several decades ago.

But over the years the tree started showing signs of deterioration, with experts saying its roots were drowning. Finally, in 2016, it was declared dead and carted away – with dozens of its acorns saved to plant elsewhere in the city.

Since then the vacant space has been covered with astroturf in the middle of the circular seating, but has failed to take off as a popular venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail’s bosses plan to remove the astroturf and decking and alter the seating, providing landscaped areas and planters using orginal timber from the oak tree.

The famous oak withered and tree died over the decades until it was finally removed in 2016

There will be a raised floor infill with aluminium deck boards next to a “hemisphere shaped” single storey unit with glazed and partially cladded frontage that will serve as the bakery shop.

The aim to to offer “a welcoming space where people can meet, gather and connect with one another,” they say.

"In addition to fostering social interaction, it will encourage visitors to spend more time in this part of the shopping centre,” they add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American-owned Gail’s was launched in the 1990s when Gail Mejia brought the best bakers together to bake for London’s top chefs and restaurants.

The first Gail’s bakery was opened in London’s Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, there are Gail’s bakeries all over London, as well as in Oxford, Brighton and beyond.