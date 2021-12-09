Revealed: £12.5m plan to keep homes warm and slash energy bills on one estate in Milton Keynes

Labour councillors have revealed a massive £12.5m warm homes plan for Netherfield estate.

The cash will pay to insulate 300 homes - and will save each household more than £250 a year on energy bills.

Milton Keynes Council has pledged to spend almost £9m of council money on the plan and is bids for an additional £3.5m contribution from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The move will save residents money on energy bills

The move will contribute to the council’s pledge to become carbon neutral by 2030 and will be the first project of the council’s Estate Renewal programme on Netherfield.

If the bid is successful, the plan will see 304 council owned properties on Netherfield upgraded with the most up-to-date energy saving insulation. The thermal improvements will boost the energy efficiency of homes, making them warmer and reducing the carbon footprint of heating the properties.

The warm homes scheme will also see savings in bills getting bigger as energy prices soar.

The scheme is part of the council’s Sustainability Action Plan and has been submitted to government with the help of Local Partnerships, an advisory body owned jointly between the Local Government Association and HM Treasury.

Cllr Donna Fuller and Sue Smith on Netherfield

If the bid is approved, the work will start early in 2022. The government will announce successful applications later in December.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member for Climate Action said: “MK Labour is fully committed to tackling climate change and reducing our carbon emissions to net zero by 2030. However, we do need to show how action on climate change isn’t just about targets, its about helping real people. Investing £12.5m insulating over 300 homes on Netherfield to make them warmer and more energy efficient will show we can tackle climate change and make lives better for local people.”

Cllr Donna Fuller, Labour councillor for Woughton and Fishermead said: “The people of Netherfield have waited to see the first signs of the long-promised renewal of the estate for many years. Since I was elected, I have pushed to get the ball rolling and this warmer homes plan would be a great first start. I hope the bid is successful and we can start work in the new year.”