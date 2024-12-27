It has been a varied year of news across the city, with the major fire at Milton Keynes Market earlier this month figuring in our countdown, alongside news of stores expected to leave the Centre:MK.
The countdown also features a mix of serious stories, such as when we reported on a heavy police presence at Willen Lake, through to more light-hearted articles, such as when a workman’s borrowed iPhone ended up frozen under an ice rink.
Take a look at our countdown and browse the stories below.
1. 15 - Ted Baker administration
15th – in March the owners of fashion store Ted Baker, which had a store in the centre:MK, announced plans to enter administration, putting jobs at risk. Photo: MK Citizen
2. 14 - Amy Ward
14th – in November we told the story of 27-year-old Amy Ward, who has multiple disabilities, and has been unable to leave her first floor flat in Middleton for the past four years, because she cannot manage the stairs. The Council told us that there was currently no Council-owned options that were suitable but they would be working with Amy to try and find a suitable solution as soon as possible. Photo: Contributor
3. 13 - Gravity
13th – in February we told how a young girl was rushed to hospital after collapsing while drinking a frozen slushie drink during a trip to Gravity, which is part of Xscape. Bosses at Gravity told us that they were making signage warning of the dangers of such drinks more prominent in response to the incident. Photo: Contributor
4. 12 - Shane DaSilva Anderson
12th – in October we shared the story of 38-year-old Shane DaSilva Anderson, a homeless man who has been living rough on an island in the middle of Milton Keynes. The Council told us they would continue to try and help Shane to find suitable accommodation. Photo: Contributor