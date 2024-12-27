2 . 14 - Amy Ward

14th – in November we told the story of 27-year-old Amy Ward, who has multiple disabilities, and has been unable to leave her first floor flat in Middleton for the past four years, because she cannot manage the stairs. The Council told us that there was currently no Council-owned options that were suitable but they would be working with Amy to try and find a suitable solution as soon as possible. Photo: Contributor