Revealed: The 22 Milton Keynes food establishments who have just been given new 5 star hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

The MK Citizen can reveal the following eateries serving YOU food have the highest hygiene standards according to new scores from the FSA.

A 5 star rating means hygiene standards are very good.

5 star rating

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the the quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

The following 22 MK establishments have been given a new hygiene ratings with all getting a 5.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tinkers Bridge Cafe/Larder/Fridge at 43 Marshworth, Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Simply Good Limited at 49 Singleton Drive, Grange Farm, Milton Keynes; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: British Standards Institute (Baxter Storey) at Kitemark Court, Davy Avenue, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: John Lewis PDR at Blakelands 2, Yeomans Drive, Blakelands, Milton Keynes; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: Auntie Em's Kitchen at Countryside Building Site, Hayton Way, Tattenhoe Park, Milton Keynes; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Las Iguanas Milton Keynes at 20 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on February 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Muratis Pizzeria at 28 St John Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: The Plough at 57 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on February 10

Takeaways

Plus 14 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at 143a Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Fenny Fish Bar at 86 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Mo's Kitchen at MK8 ; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Planet Sandwich at 57 Caxton Court, Garamonde Drive, Milton Keynes; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Bombay Cuisine at 11 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: YO! To Go at Tesco Extra, 1 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: Al Kebab Hut at 3 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Chettinad Snacks at 1 Simford Way, Whitehouse, Milton Keynes; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Greggs Milton Keynes at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on February 11

• Rated 5: Willen Tandoori at 2 Granville Square, Willen, Milton Keynes; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Good Food 4 U at 1a Bradwell Road, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on February 4

• Rated 5: Mangal Plus at 43 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Thai Takeaway at The Countryman, 127 Bradwell Common Boulevard, Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes; rated on February 2