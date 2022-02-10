Revealed: The facts behind the food outlets with the worst hygiene ratings in Milton Keynes

Hygiene inspectors' reports for the two lowest-rated places in MK can this week be revealed by the Citizen.

Al Kebab Hut in Wolverton and Achchil grocery store on Beanhill both received a Food Standards' Agency rating of 1 on the date of inspection, meaning "major improvements" are necessary.

But both businesses say these improvements have since been made and the premises are now safe and hygienic.

Food Hygiene

The scrutiny of Al Kebab Hut happened on November 30 last year. The officer's report revealed defrosting raw chicken was found sitting on top of iceberg lettuce and more raw chicken was stored on the top shelf of the fridge, above other ready to eat foods.

"There was evidence of cross contamination within the refrigerator...You must rearrange your refrigerator to ensure that ready to eat foods are stored above raw foods such as meat," the report states.

It adds: "Staff on site had no food safety training and appeared to have very little knowledge about good food hygiene practices.. There was no evidence of a food safety management system in place at the premises. You must put in place and implement a system."

The report states that staff were not aware of safe cooking temperatures of food, and also unaware of any of the business's responsibilities regarding allergies and allergenic ingredients.

Al Kebab Hut

The inspector wrote: "I was advised that raw chicken is washed in a sink in the kitchen and that this kitchen is also used to wash salad items. When asked how it is cleaned in between use, I was shown a bottle of Cif stainless steel cleaner. This is not satisfactory to remove pathogens inherent on raw chicken such as Salmonella and Campylobacter and therefore there is a risk of cross contamination."

Paint from the ceiling was also flaking off from the ceiling in the kitchen area, said the report.

A spokesman for Al Kebab Hut told the Citizen today that all the requested improvements had been carried out and staff were now fully trained.

"We are waiting for the inspectors to visit again and do another inspection. We are confident that this time we will get a five star rating," he said.

Achchil Groceries

Meanwhile a spokesman from Achchil Groceries on Beanhill was also confident their rating would now be higher.

The Dodkin store was inspected last August. Inspectors found a potential risk of contamination from raw meat in the butchery department to other areas of the shop.

The report reads: "The practises seen in the butchery during my inspection and the potential risk of contamination from raw meat to other areas of the shop must be addressed. There were no disinfectant/sanitising chemicals available for use at the time of my visit and it is my opinion that this is essential for adequate cleaning and disinfection of your business."

It adds: "It was apparent that the level of food hygiene awareness among your staff was inadequate... You must ensure they are fully trained."

Inspectors said staff were not aware of correct freezer fridge temperatures, and procedures for checking durability dates (use-by and best before dates) were "not understood".

Pre-packaged bags of raw chicken had been placed in the freezer for direct sale to customers.

"It is not good practice to freeze food with a use-by date as the food may appear 'out of date' after defrosting. offence to offer for sale food past its use-by date," said the report.

The hand wash basin in the butchery area was out of order and the store was ordered to get it repaired.

A spokesman for Achchil told the Citizen: "All the improvements have been made. We did everything they asked. We are perfectly safe and hygienic."