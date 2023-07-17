Revealed: The results of Milton Keynes' concrete cows' much-needed makeover

The makeover of MK’s famous concrete cows at Bancroft is now complete and the Parks Trust has published photos of the spruced-up herd to celebrate.

All the old chipped and worn paint has been replaced and the Friesian cows now have fresh black and white coats.

For a while earlier this month, they even turned pure white. But this was only the primer coat, which was left for a while to dry.

MK's concrete cows are looking so much better after their makeover

Local artists Emma Wilde and Aaron Head were commissioned by The Parks Trust to carry out the revamp and they chose a matte finish for the cows.

The herd is one of more than 30 pieces of public art in MK’s parks but it is by far the most famous, putting the city on the map since Canadian artist Liz Leyh came up with the idea of concrete cows in 1978.

But the Bancroft herd is not the original one created by Liz. Those cows were made base armatures were metal, with chicken wire stuffed with newspaper used to create the general shape. But after a while they were deemed too fragile to be on display and are now housed safely at MK Museum.

A second, much sturdier, set was created in the1980s by local artist Bill Billings out of concrete and wire mesh – and this is the set put out to graze at Bancroft.

The concrete cows' makeover is now complete

Emma and Aaron closely followed the original markings during the makeover.

Emma said: “It has been lovely to work on a project so close to home. My parents moved to Milton Keynes in the 1970’s so I have fond memories of visiting the concrete cows when I was younger.

"Whilst we were repainting them, it was great to chat to people passing by about how well loved they are and how much fun they bring - I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy their new look!”

