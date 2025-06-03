Revealed: The roundabouts in Milton Keynes with the highest number of crashes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:26 BST
The roundabouts in Milton Keynes with the highest and lowest numbers of accidents have been revealed.

Government data has shown the accident rate for streets across the country during a five-year period between 2019 and 2023.

The accidents are broken down by the website www.crashmap.co.uk into three categories – slight, serious or fatal.

We have taken a look at the ten roundabouts in Central Milton Keynes with the most accidents during this timeframe.

V7 Saxon Street Roundabout – nine slight accidents and one serious

1. 1. V7 Saxon Street Roundabout

V7 Saxon Street Roundabout – nine slight accidents and one serious Photo: Google Street View

Saxon Roundabout (at the H6 Childs Way/V7 Saxon Street junction – eight slight accidents and one serious

2. 2. Saxon Roundabout

Saxon Roundabout (at the H6 Childs Way/V7 Saxon Street junction – eight slight accidents and one serious Photo: Google Street View

H6 Childs Way/V8 Marlborough Street roundabout - eight slight accidents

3. 3. H6 Childs Way and V8 Marlborough Street roundabout

H6 Childs Way/V8 Marlborough Street roundabout - eight slight accidents Photo: Google Street View

H5 Portway Saxon Roundabout - six slight accidents

4. 4. H5 Portway Saxon Roundabout

H5 Portway Saxon Roundabout - six slight accidents Photo: Google Street View

