Revealed: The two most popular baby names in Milton Keynes

The most popualr baby names in Milton Keynes have been revealed

Data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed the tow most popular names for new babies in Milton Keynes.

The top name for boys born in the city is Muhammad, which has knocked the name Oliver out of its previous pole position.

The other spelling variations of the name – Mohammed and Mohammad – also featured in the top 100 list.

For girls, the most popular name locally was Amelia, replacing the previous year’s favourite Oliva.

Across England, Olivia, Amelia and Isla held the top three spots for baby girl names for the second year in a row, with Olivia proving the top-ranking name since 2016.

The data shows Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine regions in England.

New entries into the top 100 baby names include Hazel, Lilah, Autumn, Nevaeh and Raya for girls and Jax, Enzo and Bodhi for boys.

For baby girls, seasonal names were more popular, with Autumn and Summer increasing popularity in the top 100. In contrast, in December the names Holly, Robyn and Joseph were more popular.

Following the blockbuster film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, there were an additional 215 baby girls called Margot compared with 2022. The name ranked 44th out of the 100 most popular baby girl names.

There was also an increase in pop music artists’ names, including Billie, Lana, Miley, and Rihanna for girls, and Kendrick and Elton for boys.

However royal names were less popular. George ranked fourth and Charlotte ranked 23rd.