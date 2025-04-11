Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hickory’s Smokehouse is now open and smoking in Milton Keynes, with the restaurant the ideal place to go for anyone wanting top notch American style dining.

The restaurant, situated next to Caldecotte Lake, on the site of the former Caldecotte Pub and Grill, officially opened its doors to the public on Friday April 11, three days earlier than planned.

I was delighted to be invited to one of Hickory’s preview evenings earlier in the week, and took my mum along as a birthday present.

As we could not decide what to eat when presented with the menu, we opted for the smokehouse platter for two, described as the full barbecue experience!

Hickory's Smokehouse, located on the site of the former Caldecotte Pub and Grill, opened its doors to the public today

My favourite thing on the platter was the beef brisket, which was full of flavour, with most of this coming from the fat of the beef.

The brisket is described as Texas-style, well marbled and grain fed, and is also available as a separate individual dish.

The smoked pork, jalapeno and cheese sausage was particularly bursting with flavour while I also enjoyed the hand-pulled pork with barbecue pit beans.

The platter was concluded with two varieties of baby back ribs, smoked Jacob’s Ladder, which are beef short ribs that are cooked low and slow, chicken wings, chips, cornbread, house slaw, pickles and bourbon gravy from Tennessee.

The Hickory's sharing platter in all its glory!

My only advice if you opt for the platter is to make sure you are very hungry, because there is an awful lot of food on the board!

We were beaten by the sheer amount of food, however were in good company as the ladies on the table behind us also had leftovers - we could almost have shared one between the four of us!

The dessert menu includes chocolate fudge cake with a whole host of toppings, frozen custard and a cheesecake that sounds like it should be served at Wimbledon - strawberry and cream jam jar flavour!

I opted for a cookie monster freak shake, described as a drink, but equally suitable as a dessert, with a large cookie on top and hundred and thousand style sprinkles on the outside.

A spoon is definitely advised! My mum rounded things off with an iced coffee that was full of flavour.

The building has certainly been transformed with a lovely wooden structure, and an open-plan kitchen so you can observe the hustle and bustle as food is prepared.

There are transformed outdoor dining areas and decked terraces that offer lovely views over the lake, and are sure to be packed on warm and sunny days and evenings.

As the sun set through the course of our meal, it was an equally lovely view from our seats near the window.

Around 120 guests enjoyed the preview evening, and bookings have been coming thick and fast, with around 500 people expected through the doors on April 14 and 15.

If you like big portions of food, a relaxed atmosphere and a taste of America I would highly recommend Hickory’s newest and most southern UK location - right here in Milton Keynes.

