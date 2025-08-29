A footpath between Milton Keynes and Castlethorpe has reopened after work took place to improve its accessibility and reduce the risk of flooding

A ribbon cutting took place to mark the reopening of a footpath through Milton Keynes following work to improve the accessibility of the route, and reduce the risk of flooding.

The improvements took place on National Route 6 between Milton Keynes and Castlethorpe, and mean that the path is now accessible for people using wheelchairs, mobility scooters and adapted cycles, as well as families with buggies.

Part of the route was resurfaced while it was also widened to three metres.

A new drainage system was installed to reduce the risk of the path flooding, while benches and rest points were added to allow users space to relax and enjoy the landscape.

The improvements were completed by walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans, working alongside Civil Water Management, CIJO Contractors Ltd and Milton Keynes City Council.

Representatives from the local authority, transport agencies, community groups and volunteers attended the reopening, which featured a ribbon cutting at Lodge Farm Business Centre, followed by a walk along the resurfaced path.

Senior engineer at Sustrans Nigel Brigham said: “I’m delighted to launch the new improved section of route between Milton Keynes and Castlethorpe.

“This part of the network was narrow, uneven and frequently flooded, which was a big barrier to many people, particularly anyone using a mobility aid, pushing a buggy or riding a non-standard cycle.

“We have improved the drainage and widened the path. This will make the route accessible for many more people.

“Improving a route like this one means more people get to access nature, exercise and enjoy independent and sustainable travel along a pleasant, traffic-free path.”

The new path also marks the first time that the Hydrotrench sustainable drainage technology has been used on the National Cycle Network.

Sustrans says if the system proves a success, it could end up being used on hundreds of paths across the country.

