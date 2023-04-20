Rich list reveals super-high earnings of council bosses in Milton Keynes

A newly-published Town Hall Rich List shows exactly how much bosses are earning at Milton Keynes City Council.

Some 21 council officers now earn more than £100,000 – not including their pension and other benefits – according to the list, which is complied by the TaxPayers' Alliance.

The top earner is the council’s chief executive Michael Bracey. He is paid a salary £187.224 – three times the salary of the average nurse and 10 times the salary of those on the lowest rung of the pay ladder.

The Rich List reveals the high earners at Milton Keynes City Council

The figure does not include Mr Bracey’s pension, which is more than £40,000.

Next top earner in MK is the deputy chief executive, who earns £144,273, plus £31K in pension.

Four more council directors have salaries of £127,235. These are in charge of adult services, environment & property, children's services and finance & resources.

MKCC’s director of customer & community services is paid a salary of £112K, as is the director of law & governance.

A string of remaining executives at the council earn £102, 300.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance (TPA) is now calling on local authorities to stop council tax rises and cut down on wasteful spending, including by demanding better value from town hall bosses.

