Ride-sharing firm launches first UK electric fleet in Milton Keynes

Ride-share company ViaVan launched its first fully electric vans in the UK on Friday in Milton Keynes.

The firm, founded in 2017 as a joint venture between Daimler and US startup Via, is starting with five Mercedes-Benz Vito eTourer vans and plans to increase to 30 electric vehicles by 2020.

ViaVan says it has carried out more than 100,000 rides in Milton Keynes since it launched a year ago, and recently passed the seven-million mark in London.

The funding through Milton Keynes Council supports the Department for Transport’s initiatives around Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles, which aims to help cities reduce carbon emissions and provide an efficient and sustainable on-demand service for passengers.

Councillor Martin Gowans, cabinet member for transport said: "We are delighted to be working with Viavan to deliver an electric fleet to provide an on-demand shared ride service. Our partnership will ensure that we work towards Milton Keynes to be the greenest city and carbon neutral by 2030.

"We are proud of such technology and it aligns with MKC's Mobility Strategy."

ViaVan and Milton Keynes Council has also announced a voluntary cooperation to establish a framework within the city to enable the success of zero-emission, on-demand shared ride services

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North said: “Milton Keynes is already home to so many exciting green initiatives and we really are leading the way on electric vehicles across the country.

"I’m especially pleased Government funding has gone into this project to ensure MK continues to be the go-to place for environmentally friendly innovation.”

Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South added: “I’m delighted that ViaVan has chosen Milton Keynes to locate its first fully electric fleet in the UK. This confirms Milton Keynes’ status as one of the top places in the country.”